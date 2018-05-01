76ers Gaming Club Unveils Digital Home Court And Uniforms Prior To Team's First Competition Thursday

76ERS GC WILL PLAY BLAZER5 GAMING, MAGIC GAMING AND RAPTORS UPRISING GC IN SEASON-OPENING TOURNAMENT LIVE ON TWITCH

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 1, 2018 – 76ers Gaming Club (GC), a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property, unveiled its digital home court and uniforms prior to the team’s first competitions on Thursday, May 3 against Blazer5 Gaming, Raptors Uprising GC and Magic Gaming at approximately 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, respectively. “THE TIPOFF,” the league’s first tournament from May 1 to May 5, starts the NBA 2K League’s inaugural 15-week regular season. All competitions will take place at the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City, while fans can watch live on Twitch.

Click HERE to download images of the 76ers GC’s digital home court and uniforms.

“The digital uniforms and court for 76ers Gaming Club are a clean, yet bold representation of the 76ers GC brand with the visually-striking Liberty Bell-shaped ‘76’ at the forefront,” Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O’Reilly said. “We have taken a contemporary approach to our historical basketball brand with 76ers GC. With the swoosh trailing the basketball in the ‘76’ logo on the court’s baselines and the team’s shorts, fans may notice the subtle nod to the ‘Black and Gold’ era uniforms of the 2000’s. The patriotic blue and red throughout completes the cutting-edge nature of the 76ersGC brand as it emerges in the NBA 2K League.”

This week’s “THE TIPOFF” tournament will consist of pool play from May 1 to 4, with the top eight teams advancing to playoff rounds taking place on May 5. The final four teams will walk away with a piece of the $100,000 prize pool (first place – $35,000; second place – $25,000; third and fourth place – $10,000). The winner of each pool play group will also take home $5,000.

Led by Head Coach Jeff Terrell, 76ers GC is comprised of Ethan “Radiant” White, Antonio “Newdini” Newman, Mihad “IFEAST” Feratovic, Alexander “Steez” Bernstein, Tilton “xTFr3sHxX” Curry and Rashann “ZDS” Petty.