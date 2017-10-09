HBSE Announces KAGR Partnership to Drive Business Analytics Strategy

NEW YORK –- Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and data management and analytics leader Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR) have announced a multi-year partnership to accelerate the collection of customer information across three HBSE properties: the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and leading venue Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

KAGR will help improve HBSE’s data strategy and offer a new lens into customer behavior to ultimately deliver an improved fan experience across the company. KAGR will give HBSE the ability to provide strategic insight into ticket sales, revenue optimization and overall business operations. The partnership will also include data management, business intelligence visualizations, predictive analytics and strategic marketing capabilities for HBSE.

“The KAGR partnership allows us to engage with and analyze our fan base through a new, impactful lens,” said Bill Zorr, HBSE Vice President of Fan Strategy and Analytics. “Now we can cluster our fans into multiple segments, which will lead to new fan engagement strategies in marketing, optimized ticket sales and deliver more robust sponsorship opportunities with our corporate partners.”

“The leadership team at the Devils, Prudential Center and 76ers are thought leaders in the industry and focused on disrupting the traditional approach to fan engagement,” said Jessica Gelman, CEO of KAGR. “We are proud they are using the KAGR platform to gain analytic insights and help think differently about their customers.”

About KAGR

KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group) is a technology and services company focused on data management, advanced analytics and strategic consulting in the sports and entertainment industry. The KAGR team brings over 15 years of expertise, and now powers clients across the major U.S sports leagues, college athletics, and other key industry players. Whether leveraging our proprietary technology platform or partnering with our consulting services team, KAGR helps organizations become data-driven and use those analytics to grow the bottom line.

About Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) includes in its portfolio the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, leading venue Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, the Delaware 87ers, the Binghamton Devils, the Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball, and renowned esports franchise Team Dignitas. Led by some of the best and brightest minds across a diverse spectrum of industries, HBSE positions itself as one of the most pioneering, innovative global sports and entertainment businesses to date. HBSE also strives to positively impact the local communities in which it operates through the powerful platform of sports. For more information, visit www.hbse.com.