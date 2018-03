Air it out, knock it down.

All For Jo.

JJ for three the hard way.

AMIR. SPLASH.

Joel Embiid: The Cleaner.

A JoJo bucket you can bank on.

Lob it up to him. He'll go get it.

K N O C K D O W N

Ben bein' Ben.

Ben dishes, Ersan deposits.

The handles, the jam.

JOEL EMBIID. TOO SWEET.

:moneyemoji: JJ :moneyemoji:

gg Cavs.

SIXERS WIN!