Behind the back, to the rack.

The Homie for three, and the bench approves.

Only one hand needed for Ben.

AIR BAYLESS.

That's gonna be a no from me, dawg.

Still a no from me, dawg, plus a dunk at the other end.

Ben spinnin', Ben scorin'.

Amir Johnson getting involved in the block party.

More Ben, more jams.

JJ Redick with the tough finish.

Dario with the and-one!

SIXERS WIN!