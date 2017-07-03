GIF Recap | Celtics 89, Sixers 88

The first taste of 2017-18 Philadelphia 76ers basketball starts with this.

Markelle Fultz scored 579 points at Washington. Here are his first two with Philadelphia.

Just call him Mark3ll3 Fultz. Or Markelle. Either one is fine.

More Markelle, more buckets.

Jonah Bolden with the swat from Down Under.

When beating the buzzer with a jump shot is too mainstream.

Markelle getting fancy with the spin move before finishing at the basket.

CAUTION: Beware of flying Australians

Markelle generously extending invitations to his 4th of July block party.

A different angle, but the same amount of WOW.

The big man from Australia stroking it from downtown.

"Not today!" - Jonah Bolden, probably.

The Frenchman letting it fly.

Apparently, banks in Salt Lake City stay open pretty late.

TLC cleaning things up, helping out his teammate.

Exciting way to start the Summer League. See you Wednesday.