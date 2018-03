No cameramen were harmed in the making of this bucket.

Soaring and scoring.

Can't stop The Homie.

S P L A S H

Three for flinching.

Mama, there goes that man.

Snow way this JJ shot wasn't falling.

Ben droppin' it in for Dario.

Marco can get three points more ways than one.

Someone order a RoCo jam?

RICHAUN HOLMES COMIN THROUGH

The bench was quite fond of that one.

RICHAUN AGAIN

Okay, really not sure what the rim did to provoke Richaun.

SIXERS WIN!