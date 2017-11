The Bolden Truth knocking down 3s for the last time of Summer League play

That's a really nice Furkan reverse dunk.

#18 back out here just keeping it Melo.

Brandon Austin orchestrating the alley-oop.

Austin with the steal, and a stone-cold throwdown.

Brandon's finger-roll narrowly beating the buzzer.

Furkan Korkmaz making it rain from 3-point land.

It was a fun Summer League. See you soon.