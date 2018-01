Former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels was in the house for last night's game!

Access: Denied.

Simba slams!

Don't jump!

Splash.

TH3 HOMI3.

Alley-oop SZN.

Dario with a deep dish.

What's a GIF recap without an appearance from RC33?

Catch. Gather. Dunk.

The big fella for three!

Three-L C!

gg, Bulls.

SIXERS WIN!