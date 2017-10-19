GIF Recap | Opening Night vs. Wizards

In enemy territory for the first game of the new season.

Ben Simmons was all geared up for his first NBA game.

RoCo will the block, RoCo with the bucket.

The first two points of Ben Simmons' NBA career.

Markelle Fultz scored 579 points in his collegiate career. Here are the first two of his professional one.

Markelle's block list: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Ben stealin', Ben jammin', and the parents approve.

Yeah, this was a foul on Washington. But SHEESH.

He's 7 feet tall, and you can't teach that.

JJ Redick with the *wait for it* 3.

Just another one of RoCo's seven 3s.

JoJo » Markelle » JoJo » hoop.

Bird's eye view for this Ben bucket.

Robert Covington to JJ Redick or Carson Wentz to Zach Ertz?

Hesi STEPBACK jimbo.

Look out, big man coming through.

We fought. Back in action Friday vs. the Boston Celtics at 7:00 EST at The Center.