JJ deposits two.

Markelle back!

Markelle with the dime to Ersan.

Jo doing what he does down low.

Corner. Back. Point. Guard.

JJ R3DICK

The Homie knocks down the triple.

You can't deny Dario.

OH MY GOODNESS

The bench was lit after that one.

Two more for Dario.

Dario Saric, or John Bender?

nah, fam.

Croatia to Italy.

Not quite sure how Markelle got this bucket to fall.

That's a high-percentage in-bounds play.

SIXERS WIN!