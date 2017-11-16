GIF Recap | Wrapping Up the Road Trip With a W
Jo3l 3mbiid making a quick appearance.
Even after seven dunks against the Clippers, Ben's still angry at the ball for something.
"What are you doing?"
"Oh, you know. Just hanging around." - Ben Simmons, potentially.
RoCo rockin' the rim.
Ben Simmons => Justin Anderson for the and-1.
TJ McConnell drains the 3, but who's he celebrating with?
IT'S PHILLY'S OWN KEVIN HART!
Ben-JAMMIN Simmons.
Viewer discretion is advised.
Ben with the dazzling dime to JJ.
That's gonna be a no from JoJo, dawg.
He's 7-feet tall, and you can't teach that.
Did someone order one scoop of Simmons?
Quite the souvenior for one lucky fan.
Dream-like.
RoCo laces one from deep.
The final 2 of Joel's 46 points.
Sixers win!