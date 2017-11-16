GIF Recap | Wrapping Up the Road Trip With a W

Jo3l 3mbiid making a quick appearance.

Even after seven dunks against the Clippers, Ben's still angry at the ball for something.

"What are you doing?"

"Oh, you know. Just hanging around." - Ben Simmons, potentially.

RoCo rockin' the rim.

Ben Simmons => Justin Anderson for the and-1.

TJ McConnell drains the 3, but who's he celebrating with?

IT'S PHILLY'S OWN KEVIN HART!

Ben-JAMMIN Simmons.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Ben with the dazzling dime to JJ.

That's gonna be a no from JoJo, dawg.

He's 7-feet tall, and you can't teach that.

Did someone order one scoop of Simmons?

Quite the souvenior for one lucky fan.

Dream-like.

RoCo laces one from deep.

The final 2 of Joel's 46 points.

Sixers win!