GIF Recap | Jazz 100, Sixers 94

The gang was pretty stoked for some hoops following the 4th of July holiday.

Brandon Austin crossing 'em up, and knockin' it down.

"Oh, you fancy, huh?"

Jo"Nah" Bolden with the emphatic rejection.

Mark3ll3 Fultz strikes again.

Furkan Korkmaz, who officially signed with the team Tuesday, scores his first point as a Sixer.

Austin powers his way for the rebound, and sinks the shot to boot.

#7 with the dish, #20 with the triple.

Markelle dodging traffic like he's on I-76.

TLC for 3 in SLC.

Markelle with a (nother) 3. The bench approves.

Alex Poythress cuts the Utah lead to one, teammates clap.

Another exciting contest. The last game in Salt Lake City is tonight at 7:00 P.M ET.