GIF Recap | 10 Straight Ws in Philly

Monday night jams.

Jo be nimble, Jo be quick, Jo got around a couple of Knicks.

The Homie hammer.

The drop-off, the jam.

*inserts muscle emojis*

Shake and b̶a̶k̶e̶ score.

RoCo or Brandon Graham?

Quite the sequence here.

RoCo droppin' the hammer!

OH MY GOODNESS

That's gonna look really nice on a poster.

ANNNNNND ONE.

There were a lot of passes from TJ to RoCo in this one.

Felt that one back in New York.

THE HOMI3

THAT'S A TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR TJ MCCONNELL.

The bench was very, very happy.

SIXERS WIN!