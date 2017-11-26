GIF Recap | Home Win Against Orlando

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was on bell-ringing duties.

The first of many JJ Redick 3s.





TJ McConnell putting his spin on things.

A good look no-look.

He's 7 feet tall, and you can't teach that.

Give the Big Fella one more at the line!

More buckets from JJ R3dick.

Three-J McConnell making an apperance!

Some offense by way of defense.

JJ getting 3 points the old-fashioned way.

"Get out the way!" - Richaun Holmes, maybe.

Eat. Sleep. 3-pointer. Repeat.

What a nice Furkan assist.

SIXERS WIN!