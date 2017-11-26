GIF Recap | Home Win Against Orlando
Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was on bell-ringing duties.
The first of many JJ Redick 3s.
TJ McConnell putting his spin on things.
A good look no-look.
He's 7 feet tall, and you can't teach that.
Give the Big Fella one more at the line!
More buckets from JJ R3dick.
Three-J McConnell making an apperance!
Some offense by way of defense.
JJ getting 3 points the old-fashioned way.
"Get out the way!" - Richaun Holmes, maybe.
Eat. Sleep. 3-pointer. Repeat.
What a nice Furkan assist.
SIXERS WIN!