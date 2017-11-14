GIF Recap | Grabbing the W in LA
Philly native Kevin Hart was at the Staples Center for this one.
RoCo with range!
The first of many dunks. Sorry, basketball.
He's 6-10.
The 3: A+. The celebration: A++++++++
Really unsure what the ball did to provoke Ben this much.
TJ and JoJo putting a spin on things.
My goodness, Joel.
RoCo wanted to get into the dunking spirit too.
That ball has a family!
Justin finds a soaring Australian for the alley-oop.
JJ draining the 3 in his old stomping grounds.
Rob Covington with the BIG TIME bucket in crunch time.
SIXERS WIN!