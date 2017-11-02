GIF Recap | First Home Win

Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles on bell-ringing duty.

RoCo makin' em miss, and bankin' it in.

Come for the Jerryd Bayless 3, but stay for the bench reaction.

2 for flinching.

One of RoCo's six 3s on the night.

"You'll float too."

This Amir slam gets the official Philly Fan Seal of Approval.

Ever get that strange feeling that a 7-foot human being is behind you?

JoJo finding JB across court for 3.

Two hands for the jam, two hands for the celebration.

JJ R3DICK

Pretty smooth moves from JoJo.

Lightning on the drive, thunder on the finish.

Another look, and wow ... just, wow.

SIXERS WIN!