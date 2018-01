Please don't change in 2018, Ben.

Turn around, knock down.

Nice for the bank to stay open late for JJ.

The Homie for three!

Ben throwing the hammer down.

Entering the new year like.

TJ putting a spin on things.

Pretty nimble for a big guy.

Reverse, reverse. Everybody clap your hands.

Look, ma! One hand!

JJ R3DICK

SIXERS WIN!