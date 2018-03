Pre-birthday buckets for the Big Fella.

"Anotha one." - DJ Khaled, and Joel.

A fancy dish to Dario.

The Homie's just trying to help.

nah b.

Dario returning the favor.

That's gonna make a nice poster.

The Professional's hard at work.

All cotton for Dario!

NO, NO, NO

JJ R3DICK

Dario was hyped after that JJ three.

DARIO CLUTCH.

SIXERS WIN!