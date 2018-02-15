GIF Recap | Comeback W to Close Out Home Stand
Booker beating the buzzer.
The Homie thinking 3, finding #22.
Marco Belinelli scores his first points as a Sixer.
More Richaun, more jams.
What's a GIF recap without JJ R3DICK?
Down it goes for Dario!
Ben soaring and scoring.
Just give it a little tap, tap taperoo.
This TJ jumper cut the Miami lead to single digits.
MARCO B3LIN3LLI
Ben with a loooooooooooong two.
Crazy, Stupid, Lob.
Squad was down 24, now leading.
"GIMME THAT," - Ben, maybe.
JJ. SPLASH.
SIXERS WIN!