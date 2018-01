The All-Star with a silky smooth J.

Amir slammin' it down in his old stomping grounds.

Step back, knock down.

Simba three!

A good-look no-look.

Rookie vs. Rookie. Advantage: Ben.

"No," - Amir Johnson, maybe.

Cornerback point guard.

And-one for the big fella ... and TJ approves?

Please watch out for celebrating Joels.

Squad went around the world for this one.

Stop on your left foot, don't forget it!