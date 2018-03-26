Game Preview | Sixers vs. Nuggets

Opponent Outlook:

Following a home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the 76ers host the Denver Nuggets (40-33) at 7 p.m. at The Center.

In addition to riding a six-game win streak, the Sixers' ticket to the post-season has now officially been punched. The team clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs Sunday, by way of an Indiana victory over the Miami Heat. It's the first time the Sixers will appear in the post-season since the 2011-12 season.

Tonight's game is the second meeting of the season between the teams, with the Sixers etching out a 107-102 victory back on Dec. 30 in Denver. Dario Saric led the Sixers in scoring that night, totaling 20 points, along with 6 assists and 9 rebounds. Robert Covington also contributed a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

In Saturday night's victory over the Timberwolves, the Sixers benefited from a strong third quarter, which helped steer the team to victory. Joel Embiid's 19 points led the team in scoring, while four other Sixers finished with double-digit points. Additionally, Ben Simmons (15 pts, 13 ast, 12 reb) recorded his 10th career triple-double, and fourth in the month of March.

The Nuggets last played Friday night, defeating the Washington Wizards 108-100. Third-year big man Nikola Jokic enjoyed a well-rounded outing, netting 25 points, while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing 5 assists. Jamal Murray also contributed 25 points of his own in the win.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network