Game Preview | Sixers vs. Nets

Opponent Outlook:

Following a dramatic comeback victory against the New York Knicks, the 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 7:00 p.m. at The Center.

The Sixers and Nets last met back on March 11, with the Sixers etching out a 120-97 victory. Joel Embiid led all Sixers in scoring that night, recording 21 points (9-17 fg). Additionally, seven other Sixers finished with double-digit points. D'Angelo Russell paced the Nets in scoring that night with 26 points.

The aforementioned Embiid, who's celebrating his 24th birthday today, is fresh off of a 29-point, 10-rebound performance against the Knicks. Ben Simmons enjoyed a big night on Thursday as well, posting a back-to-back triple-double (13 pts, 12 ast, 10 reb).

The Nets dropped their most recent game 102-116 to the Toronto Raptors, despite another high scoring effort from Russell, who totaled 32 points and seven three-pointers.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network