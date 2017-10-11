Game Preview | Sixers vs. Nets

Sixers Scene Setter:

After facing the Boston Celtics Monday night at TD Garden, the 76ers’ pre-season road trip continues, as the team faces the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at 7:30 PM EST at Nassau Coliseum.

Despite losing their third pre-season game to the Celtics, the Sixers still received positive production. Ben Simmons compiled another strong showing, scoring 15 points (6-12 fg), while recording six rebounds, and two assists. Additionally, Simmons’ fellow rookies Markelle Fultz (12 pts) and Furkan Korkmaz (13 pts, 3-4 3fg) added a spark off the bench.

Against the Celtics, the Sixers welcomed back second-year forward Dario Saric, who appeared in his first game with the team since last April. Saric contributed 9 points (4-10 fg) and seven rebounds.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nets are currently undefeated in pre-season play. The team won its last game, 117-83, Sunday against the New York Knicks. D’Angelo Russell, whom the Nets traded for in the off-season, paced the team with 16 points, while also adding seven assists.

Wednesday’s game against the Sixers marks the Nets’ final action of the pre-season.

Follow Along:

• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia + (formerly TCN)

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network