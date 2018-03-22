Game Preview | Sixers vs. Magic

Opponent Outlook

Following a 119-105 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, the 76ers wrap up a back-to-back as they face off against the Orlando Magic (21-50) tonight at 7 P.M.

The Sixers last met the Magic on Feb. 24 in a 116-105 winning effort. Joel Embiid led the Sixers in scoring that night, posting 28 points, while shooting 58.8 percent from the field.

Against the Grizzlies, the Sixers enjoyed a balanced scoring attack, with Dario Saric, JJ Redick, Robert Covington and Marco Belinelli all finishing the game with 15 points. The foursome also combined for 11 three-pointers. Joel Embiid added 14 points and 7 rebounds, while Ben Simmons contributed 13 points (6-9 fg) of his own. Providing a spark of the bench, the regularly energetic Richaun Holmes tallied 8 points (3-4 fg), to go along with three highlight-worthy dunks. As a unit, the Sixers shot 54.8 percent from the field, while limiting the Grizzlies to 40.4 percent.

The Magic are in the midst of a two-game losing streak, having dropped their previous game 93-86 to the Toronto Raptors. Shelvin Mack led the Magic in scoring that night, posting 17 points.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ / NBA TV / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network