Game Preview | Sixers vs. Knicks

Opponent Outlook:

The 76ers square off against the New York Knicks (27-48) tonight at 7 p.m. at The Center, in what is the fourth and final meeting of the year between the two teams.

The most recent meeting came on March 15, with the Sixers prevailing in comeback fashion. A late barrage of three-pointers by Robert Covington, Dario Saric and JJ Redick helped the Sixers leave The Garden victorious.

In the Sixers' Monday night victory against the Denver Nuggets, the third quarter proved to be pivotal, as the Nuggets were held to merely 15 points. Joel Embiid (6-12 fg) and Dario Saric (7-14 fg) both led the team in scoring with 20 points each. Embiid also contributed 13 rebounds. JJ Redick (19 points, 6-11 fg) and Robert Covington (18 points, 6-11 fg) enjoyed nice outings as well, while Ben Simmons added 7 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds. The team also welcomed back Markelle Fultz, who appeared in his first game since October. The rookie guard tallied 10 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Knicks dropped their last game 137-128 to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Despite the loss, Trey Burke had a career-high 42 points (19-31 fg), while also dishing 12 assists. Additionally, Michael Beasley contributed 27 points, and also grabbed 8 rebounds.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network