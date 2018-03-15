Game Preview | Sixers vs. Knicks

Opponent Outlook:

The 76ers square off with the New York Knicks (22-44) tonight at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m.

The Sixers won both meetings thus far, most recently a 108-92 victory at The Center, behind TJ McConnell’s first career triple-double (10 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast). Dario Saric also had a big outing in that game, scoring 24 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.

Currently, the Knicks find themselves on an eight-game losing streak, with their last victory coming against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 22. Michael Beasley paced the Knicks with 21 points in their most recent game.

