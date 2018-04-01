Game Preview | Sixers vs. Hornets

Opponent Outlook:

The 76ers close out a two-game road trip, as they take on the Charlotte Hornets (34-43) at 1 p.m.

Today's game is the fourth and final meeting of the year between the teams, with the Sixers currently leading the series 3-0. The Sixers won the last game 108-94 on March 19, behind a combined 11 three-pointers from JJ Redick, Robert Covington and Marco Belinelli.

Ersan Ilyasova led the Sixers in scoring in the team’s Friday night victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Ilyasova totaled 21 points (8-16 fg), to go along with 16 rebounds. JJ Redick turned in 19 points, while Ben Simmons (13 pts, 11 ast, 12 reb) recorded his 11th career triple-double, and fifth in the month of March. Rookie guard Markelle Fultz added 10 points off the bench, as well as an emphatic slam.

The Hornets dropped their most recent game 107-93 to the Washington Wizards. Dwight Howard turned in a double-double, recording 22 points and 13 rebounds. Rookie guard Malik Monk also contributed 17 points.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network