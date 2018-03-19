Game Preview | Sixers vs. Hornets

Opponent Outlook:

Fresh off of back-to-back wins in back-to-back games, the 76ers host the Charlotte Hornets (30-40) at 7 p.m. at The Center.

The season series has gone in favor of the Sixers thus far, with the team winning both meetings against the Hornets. The two teams most recently met on March 6th, with the Sixers leaving Charlotte with a 128-114 victory. Robert Covington had a big night shooting in that game, finishing with 22 points (7-11 fg), while knocking down five three-pointers. A stingy Sixers defense also played a large role in the win, as All-Star point guard Kemba Walker was limited to five points (1-9 fg).

The Sixers enjoyed a strong showing from Joel Embiid in Friday night's victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid collected a career-high 19 rebounds, and also led all Sixers in scoring with 24 points. Additionally, Ben Simmons ended the outing with 21 points, 12 assists and two rebounds shy of a triple-double.

The Hornets dropped their last game 101-124 against the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Dwayne Bacon paced the team with 15 points, while Dwight Howard added 13 rebounds.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network