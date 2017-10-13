Game Preview | Sixers vs. Heat

Sixers Scene Setter:

After notching their first victory of the pre-season with a 133-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, the 76ers travel to Kansas City to face the Miami Heat Friday night at 8:30 EST at the Sprint Center.

Both teams conclude pre-season action following Friday’s game.

The Sixers welcomed back Joel Embiid in the game against the Nets, and the second-year big man had a very productive night. Embiid, who was appearing in his first game since last season, scored 22 points, recorded seven rebounds and dished three assists, all in just under 15 minutes of play.

Embiid wasn’t the only Sixer to finish with double-digit points. Forward Dario Saric ended the night with 26 points, 15 of which came by way of three-point shot (5-8 3fg). Additionally, JJ Redick totaled 18 points (5-10 fg), and also added three assists.



Opponent Outlook:

The Heat enter Friday’s clash with the Sixers having won three of their five pre-season games, including their most recent outing, a 117-115 victory over the Washington Wizards.

In the win, rookie Bam Abedayo led the Heat in scoring with 15 points. Justise Winslow finished with nine assists, while veteran Kelly Olynyk contributed seven rebounds.



Follow Along:

• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (formerly Comcast SportsNet)

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network