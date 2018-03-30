Game Preview | Sixers vs. Hawks

Opponent Outlook

After picking up a win on Wednesday night over the New York Knicks, the 76ers kick off a two-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks (21-54) tonight at 7:30 p.m.

It's the second meeting of the year between the teams, with the Sixers winning 119-109 back on Nov. 1 in South Philly. Robert Covington led the Sixers in scoring that night, totaling 22 points, while knocking down 6 three-pointers.

Against the Knicks, it was Dario Saric who paced the Sixers in scoring with 26 points (9-19 fg), and also added 14 rebounds. JJ Redick wasn't far behind, netting 21 points, to go along with 5 assists and 6 rebounds. It was another all-around, well-balanced night for Ben Simmons (13 pts, 10 assists), who fell merely two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Additionally, the always energetic Richaun Holmes contributed 15 points and 7 rebounds off the bench, while rookie guard Markelle Fultz finished with with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Hawks dropped their most recent game 126-114 Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mike Muscala led Atlanta in scoring, posting 24 points. Dewayne Dedmon turned in a double-double, to the tune of 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network