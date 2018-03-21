Game Preview | Sixers vs. Grizzlies

Opponent Outlook:

The 76ers seek to win their fourth-straight as they host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-51) at 7 p.m. at The Center.

The Sixers last met the Grizzlies back on Jan. 22. Despite Dario Saric's double-double (22 pts, 10 reb) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's strong night from beyond the arc (6-8 3fg), the Sixers ultimately fell to the Grizzlies 105-101 in Memphis.

Tonight marks the finale of a three-game home stand, with the Sixers most recently defeating the Charlotte Hornets 108-94. Ben Simmons etched out his ninth-career triple-double, recording 11 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and an impressive zero turnovers. Additionally, Joel Embiid added 25 points (10-17 fg), while grabbing 19 rebounds for the second-straight game. The Sixers also benefited from strong three-point shooting from Robert Covington (4-9 3fg) and Marco Belinelli (5-9 3fg).

The Grizzlies lost their last game 118-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Andrew Harrison led the team with 19 points, while six other Grizzlies finished with double-digit points. Prior to their game Monday, the Grizzlies snapped a 19-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network