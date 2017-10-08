Game Preview | Sixers vs. Celtics

Sixers Scene Setter:

Following two pre-season home games, the 76ers will face the Boston Celtics Monday night at 7:30 PM EST at TD Garden.

Monday‘s game marks the second meeting between these two teams in less than a week, as the Celtics defeated the Sixers 110-102 Friday night.

Against the Celtics, the Sixers received good production from a trio of veterans. Amir Johnson and JJ Redick both had 12 points, while Jerryd Bayless led the Sixers in scoring with 15 points.

Rookie forward Ben Simmons finished with eight points, three rebounds, and five assists. In the third quarter, T.J. McConnell and Simmons connected on a nice alley-oop, when McConnell found an open Simmons from halfcourt and lobbed him a pass.





Opponent Outlook:

Kyrie Irving had a strong offensive performance against the Sixers, scoring 21 points. Additionally, 15 of Irving’s 21 came by way of three-point shots.

Rookie forward Jayson Tatum, who received the starting nod for the first time in his NBA career, finished the game with nine points and five rebounds.

Follow Along:

• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia + (formerly TCN)

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network