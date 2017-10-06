Game Preview | Sixers vs. Celtics

Sixers Scene Setter:

After losing their first game of the pre-season 110-89 to the Memphis Grizzlies, the 76ers host the revamped Boston Celtics Friday night at 7:00 PM EST at The Center.

Although the Sixers were unsuccessful against the Grizzlies, there were plenty of positives from Wednesday night’s game. The debuting Ben Simmons enjoyed a strong outing, as he contributed as both a scorer and a facilitator. Per the box score, Simmons ended the game with six points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Veteran guard JJ Redick, who was also playing in his first game as a Sixer, had a nice showing as well. A four-point play, which occurred when Redick was fouled during a 3-point shot, highlighted his solid night.

Opponent Outlook:

The Celtics won their first pre-season game, defeating the Charlotte Hornets, 94-82, Monday night. Rookie forward Daniel Theis led the Celtics in scoring with 12 points, while also contributing seven assists.

The Celtics team that will take the floor Friday night looks drastically different from the one that appeared in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. Gone are Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Avery Bradley. In their places are Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Gordon Hayward.

Follow Along:

• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia + (formerly TCN), NBA TV

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network