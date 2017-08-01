Sixers Unveil 2017-18 Nike Association & Icon Jerseys

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AUGUST 1, 2017 — The Philadelphia 76ers today unveiled two of the team’s four new 2017-18 season Nike jerseys in a digital content series launched on Sixers.com and StubHub. In "Made for the Moment," the three-part content series presented by StubHub, 76ers guard Markelle Fultz chronicles his experience of putting on the 76ers jersey for the first time and the anticipation of representing the city of Philadelphia. The series final video will be released exclusively on @Sixers this afternoon, Fultz will share his reflections on the significance of wearing No. 20, officially announcing it as his 76ers number.

The team's two new Nike jerseys dubbed the "Association Edition" and "Icon Edition," feature the 76ers' traditional blue, white and red branding with subtle changes that include the introduction of a hard red drop-shadow behind the iconic "PHILA" lettering and player numbers. Inspired by the Greek translation for "Philadelphia," the words "Brotherly Love" are embroidered in gold on the lower left hem of each jersey. Fans can purchase the new 76ers 2017-18 season jerseys on September 29, 2017 at SixersShop.com and the Team Store at The Center. To receive a jersey on-sale email alert or register to win one of five official "Fultz" No. 20 jerseys, fans may go to Sixers.com.

Click HERE for a photo gallery of the jerseys.

This marks the first occasion the 2½-by-2½-inch StubHub jersey patch will appear on the 76ers jerseys, following the team's May 15, 2016 announcement that it had signed endemic partner StubHub as the NBA's first jersey patch sponsor in "big four" sports history in North America.

"For this to be my first NBA jersey and the first time putting it on, I'm lucky and fortunate enough to wear this across my chest and play for this team," Fultz, who came to Philadelphia after one season at the University of Washington, said.

"The Philadelphia 76ers and Nike are two iconic brands committed to elevating the game of basketball through innovation while seamlessly honoring the rich traditions of both organizations," Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck said. "We're excited to unveil the first of two jerseys with our incredible partner, StubHub, an organization as committed to engaging with fans in authentic ways and generating unforgettable live sports and entertainment experiences as we are. We are confident that the next two jerseys we unveil will additionally capture the spirit of this historic city, the imagination of new Philadelphia, and the passion of our loyal fans. Before the 2017-18 season has even begun, our 'Welcome to the Moment' campaign has generated national recognition and acclaim, and we look forward to continuing the momentum as the season progresses."

"StubHub is known for a history of 'firsts' in the live events space, and we are continuing our journey by joining Nike and the Philadelphia 76ers to launch the first, official StubHub-branded team jersey," StubHub General Manager for North America Perkins Miller said. "Being the first jersey sponsor in major American sports not only deepens StubHub's strong relationship with the Sixers, but also reinforces our commitment to connect people to the teams, athletes, and performers they want to see."

Following the selection of Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the 76ers announced they had eclipsed 14,000 season ticket memberships for the 2017-18 season, a new record for the storied 67-year NBA franchise. The team anticipates sellouts of all 41 home games during the upcoming 2017-18 regular season. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently taking deposits on partial plans and group tickets for the 2017-18 season. Fans interested in season tickets or individual game tickets can register for the team's free wait list, "Club 76" at Sixers.com or by calling 215-339-7676.

"Club 76," the team's three-tiered Membership Program, includes free and priority opportunities to reserve a position on the Sixers season ticket member waiting list, as well as guaranteed access to the team's individual ticket presale, exclusive partnership and promotional offers, and an opportunity to secure future NBA Playoff tickets. Fans interested in a priority waiting list position, premier access to tickets or additional benefits may join "Club 76 Priority" and "Club 76 Elite."

