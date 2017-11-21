Embiid, 76ers, NBPA and UNICEF Announce Holiday Fundraising Campaign

CAMDEN, NJ – As one of the most transformational players to ever put on a Sixers uniform, Joel Embiid has undoubtedly left a positive impact on the court.



As his stature continues to grow professionally and personally, the big man remains focused on having an equal, if not greater, effect off it.

Tuesday, in partnership with the 76ers, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), and UNICEF USA, the 23-year-old Embiid announced a holiday fundraising campaign via The Arthur Embiid & Angels Foundation , inspired by the memory of his late brother, and established to protect and unite disadvantaged children in his home country of Cameroon.

Embiid, in his second season with the Sixers, and the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, contributed $25,000 to kick start the foundation’s push, which, in conjunction with Crowd Rise, will run through the end of January.

“My foundation, the Arthur Embiid & Angels Foundation, has partnered with UNICEF to help improve the lives of at-risk youth in Cameroon. My hope is that the campaign we just tipped off will raise funds and awareness around causes that affect youth in my home country. I am grateful for the support of the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBPA as well as all of the fans out there who have pledged support to this important initiative.”

The Sixers and NBPA will also be pitching in financially, in the amounts of $20,000 and $20,000, respectively.

“We are proud to support Joel as he continues to give back to his native Cameroon,” said 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo. “As impactful as he is on the court, Joel demonstrates that same passion and commitment with his philanthropic efforts. The Philadelphia 76ers are fortunate to have Joel as an incredible ambassador for the game of basketball and applaud his continued charitable work.”

“We are so proud of Joel’s initiative in Cameroon,” said Sherrie Deans, Executive Director, NBPA Foundation. “He is such a great example of how so many of our players are giving back to the communities where they grew up – in the US, Africa, and around the world. The NBPA Foundation is glad to provide a player matching contribution to UNICEF on Joel’s behalf, and we look forward to working with him and all of our players as they support the communities that are important to them.”

A global leader in providing assistance to and promoting the welfare of children worldwide, UNICEF, also known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, will put the donations it receives from The Arthur Embiid & Angels Foundation holiday drive towards enriching UNICEF’s various educational youth-driven endeavors in Cameroon .



Furthermore, through its Philadelphia branch, UNICEF will be holding an auction for a gameday experience with Embiid. The winner will not only take home an autographed No. 21 Sixers jersey, but tickets to a future game that includes a meet-and-greet session with the budding star.

Three years ago, Embiid lost his brother Arthur, who at the time was 13 years old. Embiid and his family launched their foundation in Arthur’s honor a year ago, and it has since been responsible for supporting local Cameroonian orphanages with needed supplies.