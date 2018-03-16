Sixers Youth Foundation Host 3rd Annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala

On March 12, the Sixers Youth Foundation celebrated their third annual Sixers Youth Foundation “Evening on the Court” Gala, presented by VIP Wireless. The event raised hit a new record by raising over $1.1 million dollars for the Foundation and its youth development work, with a portion of the proceeds also benefitting the college scholarships and preparedness efforts of the Wilt Chamberlain Memorial Fund.

Among the more than 800 guests in attendance for the star-studded evening were NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington and the entire 76ers roster and coaching staff, along with 76ers legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Allen Iverson. City officials, including Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Camden Mayor Frank Moran were also present for the Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The evening tipped off with the three Sixers Youth Foundation’s youth ambassadors ringing the ceremonial Liberty Bell, which is rung just before each 76ers home game.

Throughout the night, guests were able to enjoy the fan-friendly, game-like atmosphere in a multitude of ways. The event’s silent auction offered attendees the opportunity to bid on exclusive experiences such as sitting courtside at a 76ers home game or taking flight in a fighter jet. For those wanting to put on display their best J.J. Redick impersonation, there were two pop-a-shot games running throughout the night where guests could shoot for watches and concert tickets.

To put the final touches on a what was a win of a night, hip-hop icon DMC took to the stage for a memorable performance. 76ers mascot Franklin, the Sixers Dancers and the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, all accompanied DMC on-stage, enhancing the performance with their signature acrobatics, dance moves and high-intensity.

Prior to the Gala, the Sixers Youth Foundation announced the addition of five new board members to their roster including Marjorie Harris, Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers; Allison Blitzer, Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers; Elton Brand, former 76ers great and current General Manager of the franchise’s NBA G League team, the Delaware 87ers; Ukee Washington, CBS 3 news anchor; and Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives for Hamilton Lane.

All-Star and MVP sponsors for the Sixers Youth Foundation’s third annual Gala included: David Auto, Eventellect, Innovative Vending Solutions, Regional Resources Energy Group, Time After Time, UnitedHealth Group, Fanatics and StubHub.

Strong Youth. Strong Communities. Promising Futures. SIXERS STRONG.