Philadelphia 76ers & Sixers Youth Foundation Help Local Youth Get Fit During NBA FIT Week

In support of the NBA’s health and wellness platform, the Sixers Youth Foundation hosted basketball clinics for children across Philadelphia and Camden throughout NBA FIT Week which spanned Jan. 17–Jan. 25.

On Jan. 21, the Philadelphia 76ers partnered with non-profit Bounce Out the Stigma to host the second annual “Bounce Out the Stigma” Autism Awareness Clinic. Hosted by 76ers head coach Brett Brown and youth coach “Mighty Mike” Simmel, the clinic engaged more than 50 children with an autism spectrum disorder.

At Philadelphia’s John F. Hartranft School, 40 fourth and eighth grade students from the Foundation’s SCORE and Sixers Math Hoops programs participated in a FIT76 clinic hosted by the Sixers Dunk Squad presented by Dunkin Donuts on Jan. 19. The 76-minute clinic taught the students the fundamentals of basketball, including dribbling, passing and shooting, through a number of different drills.

During the week, FIT76 clinics were also held for 25 sixth grade students at Philadelphia’s William Dick School and for 25 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at Camden’s H.B. Wilson Family School.

All student participants were selected to take part in the clinics due to their outstanding performance in the SCORE program, which supports students’ physical, social-emotional and academic outcomes.

NBA FIT is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages everyone to “Be Active, Eat Healthy and Play Together.” These clinics are part of the Sixers Youth Foundation’s year-round vison of having communities where all children have the opportunity to create, pursue, and realize their dreams

Strong Youth. Strong Communities. Promising Futures. SIXERS STRONG.