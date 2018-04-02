Eliza B. Kirkbride School Takes Home 2nd Annual Sixers Math Hoops Championship

After three rounds of competitive, yet fun and friendly Sixers Math Hoops play, the duo of Ricardo and T.J. from South Philadelphia’s Eliza B. Kirkbride School were crowned the 2018 Sixers Math Hoops Champions.

Outlasting 25 other middle school teams from across Philadelphia and Camden, Ricardo and T.J. were the last ones standing in the Sixers Youth Foundation’s second annual Sixers Math Hoops Tournament on March 26. As a result of their win, this math-whiz tandem, and their teacher Thinh Thach received courtside seats to the 76ers home game that followed the tournament.

The two also received their own personalized Math Hoops 76ers jersey, a Sixers Math Hoops plaque and a trophy from Sixers Math Hoops program partner Learn Fresh Education Company.

Prior to the three rounds of exciting gameplay, the over 50 students in attendance were surprised with a special appearance by the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, and Sixers team mascot, Franklin.

76ers Youth Ambassador Aye Aye also spoke with the students, encouraging them to do their best and have fun throughout the tournament, while 76ers legend World B. Free stressed the importance of education. Last year, Aye Aye represented the Sixers Youth Foundation at the Math Hoops National Tournament held at Stanford University. She is currently one of the organization’s youth ambassadors through the Walk In My Shoes youth mentoring program.

While Ricardo and T.J. received courtside seats and more for their incredible efforts, no participant went home empty-handed. At the conclusion of the tournament, each student received a Sixers swag bag that included their own set of 76ers Math Hoops player cards and a ticket to that night’s 76ers home game.

Sixers Math Hoops currently supports over 1,300 middle school students across 35 sites in Philadelphia and Camden.

Sixers Math Hoops is an exciting, fast-paced, basketball-themed board game that teaches students fundamental life skills such as sportsmanship, teamwork and problem-solving while also fostering their math literacy and appreciation skills. The game utilizes the real-life statistics of participant’s favorite NBA and WNBA players.

Strong Youth. Strong Communities. Promising Futures. SIXERS STRONG.