76ers Celebrate Autism Awareness Night

The Philadelphia 76ers have a year-long commitment to making their communities inclusive for all. This was on display April 3 when the organization hosted Autism Awareness Night, dedicated to bringing awareness to and recognizing those living with autism spectrum disorders.

As part of the organization’s recent partnership with KultureCity, an in-arena sensory room was created and accessible to all attending fans who live with sensory issues. The room provided a quiet space for these fans to go should they have needed a break from the in-game atmosphere.

The room was equipped with 76ers and KultureCity sensory bags that include noise-cancelling headphones, a stress ball, a fidget toy, a weighted lap pad and a VIP arena reentry credential. As a result of the organization and arena’s recent KultureCity sensory awareness training and certification, these sensory bags will be available at all arena events.

As part of Autism Awareness Night, the 76ers celebrated local leaders who are making significant strides toward achieving inclusion for youth and young adults with autism spectrum disorders.

Daniel Post was honored as the night’s Strong Kid of the Game, presented by The Rothenberg Law Firm. As a member of the 76ers’ Walk In My Shoes mentoring program, Daniel is one of the organization’s seven youth ambassadors who represent the organization’s and Sixers Youth Foundation’s programs and initiatives. Throughout the year, Daniel has worked with his mentor, coach Brett Brown, to craft the 76ers’ Autism Awareness platform.

“Mighty Mike” Simmel was recognized with the Game Changer Award, presented by Firstrust Bank. Mighty Mike hosts thousands of basketball clinics to promote inclusion through sports, including the 76ers’ annual Bounce Out the Stigma Autism Awareness Clinic, which he co-hosts with Coach Brown. This year’s clinic featured 50 area youth with autism spectrum disorders participating in skills and drills at the 76ers Training Complex.

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to have a year-long commitment to serving youth throughout our community and fan base. This includes efforts to provide meaningful experiences for individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families.