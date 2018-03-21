At the Buzzer | Sixers Win Fourth Straight Behind Strong Third Quarter

Recap

Amid blizzard-like conditions in South Philly, the 76ers stormed to a 119-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The first quarter was relatively evenly played, with the Sixers ending the period with a seven-point lead. The second quarter initially proved to be more of the same, with neither team gaining significant separation. However, 12 second-quarter points from Joel Embiid and a JJ Redick three right before the buzzer helped the Sixers enter halftime with a 58-44 lead. Things opened up in the third quarter, as the Sixers created a 24-point lead after a 14-2 run. That lead expanded, as the quarter ended with the Sixers up 99-69. The Sixers wouldn't relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.

Dario Saric, Robert Covington, JJ Redick and Marco Belinelli all finished the game with 15 points. Furthermore, the four of them combined for 11 three-pointers, while none of them shot under 55.6 percent. Joel Embiid added 14 points and 7 rebounds, with Ben Simmons also contributing 13 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Richaun Holmes also added 8 points, 5 rebounds and three emphatic slams off the bench.

Wayne Seldon led the Grizzlies with 18 points, while Deyonta Davis (16 pts, 11 reb) and Dillon Brooks (14 pts) also provided scoring for Memphis.

Up Next:

The Sixers travel south for the second game of a back-to-back to square off against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night at 7 P.M.