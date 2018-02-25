At the Buzzer | Sixers Stymied in D.C.

Recap:

A good amount of basketball still remains in the 2017-2018 season, but there was no doubt that a heightened sense of importance surrounded Sunday’s match-up at Capital One Arena.

Having gotten some help from their brethren around the rest of the league earlier in the day, the 76ers took the floor in the nation’s capital with a chance to claim a share of fourth-place in the Eastern Conference, which, at the start of the day, had been shared by the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers.

The Wizards were the Sixers’ opponent Sunday, so the stakes were obvious, the two clubs separated by just a game in the standings. What began as a tightly-contested affair ended in a 109-94 defeat, as Washington’s collective hot hand proved to be too much.

With Sunday’s loss, the Sixers were denied the franchise’s first eight-game winning streak since March of 2003. It also resulted in a split of their four-game season series with the Wizards, now owners of a 2.0 game lead over the Sixers.

After trailing by two points, 30-28, through one quarter of action, the Sixers witnessed Washington snap off an 11-2 run to begin the second frame. The Wizards, playing their 12th game without All-Star John Wall, then closed the half on a 19-5 spurt, with Kelly Oubre (19 pts), Otto Porter (23 pts), and Bradley Beal (24 pts) leading the way.

The Sixers were paced by Joel Embiid, who notched 25 points (9-20 fg) and 10 rebounds for his 31st double-double of the season.

Ben Simmons added 16 points (6-12 fg), 8 boards, and 8 assists, while Dario Saric provided plenty of hustle on the second night of a back-to-back, manufacturing 13 points (5-17 fg) and 8 rebounds of his own.

Draining jump shots with regularity throughout Sunday’s tilt, Washington shot 54.4 percent overall, and went a noteworthy 12 for 25 from outside the arc.

The Sixers were held to 36.0 percent shooting, and converted 9 of 33 3-pointers.

Sixers Social:

Up Next:

A three-game road trip against Eastern Conference peers also bidding for playoff positioning continues Tuesday in Miami, where the Sixers will go up against the Heat for the third time in less than a month. As of Sunday, Miami was eighth in the standings, 2.5 games behind the Sixers. The Sixers bested the Heat 103-97 on February 2nd, then erased a 24-point margin for an impressive 104-102 come-from-behind Valentine’s Day victory. The Sixers and Miami will link up for a fourth and final time March 8th, also at American Airlines Arena.