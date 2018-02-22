At the Buzzer | Simmons, Embiid Lead Way in Poised Win

Recap:

Ben Simmons wore many hats Thursday - scorer, playmaker, rebounder - but the most important of all was arguably that of clutch free throw shooter.

After Joel Embiid came up with a pivotal steal on a Chicago Bulls in-bounds play with 5.9 seconds remaining in regulation, Simmons tracked down the loose ball, and was immediately fouled.

With 5.6 seconds to go, the 21-year old point man, with the poise and calm he’s exhibited throughout his breakout rookie season, toed the stripe for a chance to put the 76ers back in front.

His first left-handed attempt got the benefit of a front-rim shooter’s roll. The second was a true swish, and those deposits proved to the be difference in the Sixers’ resilient 116-115 victory at United Center.

Posting their sixth consecutive win, the Sixers set a new high for a winning streak in the Brett Brown coaching era. The surge is the franchise’s longest since a six-game tear that lasted from December 31st, 2011 through January 10th, 2012.

Throughout Thursday’s back-and-forth affair, which saw the Sixers race out to an 18-point lead midway through the first quarter, Simmons was a force. He finished with a career-high 32 points, going 13 for 18 from the field, and 6 for 11 from the line.

The Aussie also added 7 rebounds and 11 assists, manufacturing his 23rd double-double of the season.

Joel Embiid helped lead crucial defensive stops in the waning moments of action, including the clinching stand, on which he turned aside Bobby Portis as time ran out. The Sixers’ All-Star tallied 30 points himself (11-17 fg, 3-3 3fg), to go with 11 boards, 5 dimes, and 4 blocks.

While Chicago shot the ball at a torrid pace for the better part of Thursday’s tilt, the Sixers shut the door when it mattered most. They scored the final six points of the night, holding the Bulls scoreless for the last 62 seconds.

Chicago set a season-high with 18 3-pointers, and were led by Portis’ career-high 38 points.

Sixers Social:

Dribble-pass, dribble-pass again. The formula worked just fine on this emphatic sequence, which opened the scoring in Thursday’s second half.

Up Next:

The Sixers will begin their ninth back-to-back of the season Saturday in a home match-up with the Orlando Magic. After that, the Sixers will set out on the road for an important three-game trip against teams that, like themselves, are jockeying for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. As for the Magic, they endured their fourth straight defeat Thursday with a loss to the New York Knicks. Orlando has been without promising fourth-year forward Aaron Gordon (hip flexor) for the past month. Prior to sustaining his injury, he was putting up the best numbers of his career, with averages of 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.