At the Buzzer | Pels' Late Surge Foils Sixers' Strong Showing in Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On the second day of a gruelling back-to-back, a thousand miles away from where they played the night before, and another thousand from where they’d be headed immediately after, the 76ers were counting on having their leading scorer and rebounder back in the mix.

Moments before tip-off, it was announced Joel Embiid would be unavailable, due to tightness in his back. This development was, of course, noteworthy, but even moreso because of the opponent the Sixers were playing.

The New Orleans Pelicans boast Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, a pair of All-Star big men currently ranked among the NBA’s top 10 in both scoring and rebounding.

To the credit of the frontcourt personnel the Sixers had available Sunday, plus the club's steadily impressive rookie, they were able to battle New Orleans toe-to-toe. It wasn’t until the home stretch of the fourth quarter that the Pels tightened their grip, due mostly, however, to their All-Star backcourt duo.

With Rajon Rondo (13 pts, 18 ast) at the controls, and Jrue Holiday (34 pts, 5-8 3fg) scoring inside and out, New Orleans pulled away for a 131-124 victory at Smoothie King Center. They got plenty of help from Davis and Cousins, who combined for 52 points and 17 boards.

With the Sixers trailing by 11 points early in Sunday’s third quarter, Amir Johnson, who started in place of Embiid, lit the fuse for a resurgent spurt, at one point scoring 8 points in a row. Trevor Booker, obtained Thursday in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and Richaun Holmes took the baton from there, helping stake their squad to a 95-87 advantage entering the fourth period.

Holiday played a pivotal role in catalyzing the Pelicans’ closing kick. He scored 5 straight points to force a 103-103 tie, and then sent New Orleans ahead for good on a 3-pointer at 108-105.

Dario Saric, the Sixers’ other frontcourt starter Sunday, delivered a productive two-way showing. He finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double, and was critical to a solid collective rebounding effort that saw the Sixers outdo New Orleans on the glass, 47-33. The Sixers benefited from 16 extra shots as a result, and had edges of 60-44 and 20-7 in points in the paint and second-chance points, respectively.

Ben Simmons matched the second-highest scoring effort of his career, with 27 points. His 10 assists gave him his third straight double-double, and 15th overall.

In Sunday's decisive fourth frame, the Pelicans outscored the Sixers 44-29, while shooting 16 for 21 from the field, and 8 for 10 on 3-point opportunities. Holiday hit 6 of those triples, en route to a 19-point quarter.

New Orleans also capitalized on the 3 turnovers the Sixers committed in the fourth, converting them into 6 points.

It was especially the time Sunday for Furkan Korkmaz to be thrust into an expanded bench role, given how undermanned the Sixers were. The 20-year old rookie swing man held his own, even getting a chance in the third quarter to show off his athleticism in the open court.

After a brief stop in the Big Easy, the Sixers head north along the Mississippi River corridor to Minneapolis, where their demanding 4-day, 3-game road trip comes to a close Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having endured 12 consecutive losing seasons, Minnesota has enjoyed an encouraging start to the year, sporting a 15-11 record entering Sunday’s pairing with the Dallas Mavericks. In his first campaign with the Timberwolves, three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.