At the Buzzer | In Loss to Pacers, Margin for Error Slim

Recap:

If the regular season were to have ended Tuesday, the 76ers and Indiana Pacers would’ve been looking at a date in the first round of the playoffs, with the Sixers the sixth-place team in the Eastern Conference, and the Pacers third.

While there’s still plenty of basketball to be played before either team can punch its post-season ticket, Tuesday’s high-intensity clash at The Center provided the Sixers with a tough, yet important, reminder.

Against the NBA’s elite, the margin for error becomes that much more slim, and in a 101-98 loss to the Pacers, that again proved to be the case.

The Sixers committed 21 turnovers in the game, which Indiana translated into 29 points.

With the setback, the Sixers fell 3.0 games behind Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings, and saw their streak of 13 consecutive victories in South Philadelphia come to an end.

Tuesday’s outcome also gave Indiana a win in the season-series with the Sixers, two games to one.

Despite battling ball security issues, the Sixers were still in position to tie the game in the final seconds, but a Joel Embiid 3-pointer fell short. The Pacers proceeded to win a jump ball tie-up with less than a second to go, and managed to hang on.

Embiid topped the Sixers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, cranking out his 34th double-double of the season.

Ben Simmons matched Magic Johnson for the second-most triple-doubles of all-time for a rookie, spinning the seventh of his rookie campaign. The point man tallied 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, while committing 2 turnovers.

Throughout the evening, the Sixers did a terrific job keeping Indy All-Star Victor Oladipo under wraps. The explosive guard missed 15 of his first 18 shots, but with just over three minutes to play in Tuesday’s fourth quarter, he connected on a key 3-pointer that increased the Pacers’ lead to 97-89.

Myles Turner had a big night for Indiana, racking up 25 points and 6 boards. Former Sixer Thaddeus Young was a steady presence as well, with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sixers got 16 points from JJ Redick, and 18 from Dario Saric. Robert Covington manufactured a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Sixers Social:

Hours after Philadelphia's longest-tenured professional athlete saw his run in the city come to an end, Brent Celek, released by the Eagles Tuesday afternoon, got a terrific, standing ovation hand from The Center’s sold out crowd. Celek, a tight end, was drafted by the Birds in 2007, his 11-year stint with the club culminating with last month’s Super Bowl win.

Up Next:

Four days after making an appearance in one of New York’s five boroughs, the Sixers will be headed to another. On the heels of Sunday’s victory at Brooklyn, the club will head into the heart of Manhattan for their second and final outing of the season at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers have beaten the Knicks twice this year, 105-98 on Christmas Day, and then 108-92 at The Center on February 12th. Having lost All-Star Kristaps Porzingis for the rest of the season, New York entered Tuesday having dropped 15 of its last 16 contests.