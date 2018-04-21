Playoffs Game Review | Latest Determined 4th Quarter Yields 3-1 Series Edge

Recap:

It was a massive display of might, countered by an ultimate display of mettle.

Mettle won out, and as a result, the 76ers are heading back to South Philadelphia with a 3-1 series lead in their rock-em, sock-em Eastern Conference Quarterfinals tussle with the Miami Heat.

Behind another shutdown fourth quarter effort, and the latest superlative showing from their stud rookie, the Sixers managed to hold off the Heat, 106-102, at American Airlines Arena.

The triumph gave the Sixers a sweep of their two-game trip to Miami, and has put them on the cusp of winning a Playoffs series for the first time since 2012.

Ben Simmons became the first Sixer rookie ever to register a post-season triple-double, doing so with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. He’s just the fifth player of all-time to manufacture a triple-double in the Playoffs in his first year in the NBA.

Along with Simmons, JJ Redick, who paced the Sixers with 24 points, came up with key contributions late.

A 27-19 fourth quarter allowed the Sixers to overcome ball security issues from earlier in the day, and prevail in a tilt that Brett Brown admitted he was “shocked” the Sixers won.

“The thing that most stood out is we flipped our whole discipline in the fourth period,” said Brown. “We guarded, and we stayed more on our game plan than we did in the first three periods.”

At that juncture, the Sixers trailed Miami by four points, which, in hindsight, was a relatively reassuring margin, given the circumstances. The Sixers had been down by 12 points earlier in the frame, and went into the fourth with 24 turnovers.

They only gave the ball away three more times the rest of the way.

In his second post-season appearance, Joel Embiid posted 14 points on 2 for 11 shooting. He went 10 for 13 from the foul line, while corralling 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Three of his five blocks came in the decisive fourth quarter, the highlight being an emphatic swat on fellow All-Star Goran Dragic that kept the Sixers’ edge at six points with three and a half minutes remaining.

“He was awesome,” said Redick, referring to his 7-foot teammate. “He was huge for us defensively in the fourth.”

The Sixers went into Saturday’s Game 4 expecting Miami’s best, most urgent, most desperate punch, and that’s exactly what they got.

Twice within the the final two minutes of regulation, the Heat cut the deficit to a point, doing so both times on baskets from Dwyane Wade (25 pts).

The Sixers answered first with a vicious dunk from Simmons, then a baseline shot from Redick to preserve their lead.

With 17.4 seconds left, Wade drew a foul on a drive to the hoop, and was presented with another chance to pull his squad within one, but he missed his second foul shot.

Redick wrapped up the pivotal rebound, was fouled, and toed the line, where he iced things with clutch free throws.

The Sixers’ resilient finish was an encouraging capper to a game that was arguably the series’ most physical to-date, and demanded a grit-and-grind mentality.

“I think we did a great job of coming back, staying poised, and going through our structured plays, offensively and defensively,” said Simmons, whose Sixers faced a deficit as large as 12 points in Saturday’s third quarter. “I think it says a lot.”

Turning Point:

As was the case in Thursday’s Game 3 victory, the Sixers again Saturday turned the tables on Miami in the fourth quarter.

With the Sixers in an 83-79 hole entering the frame, Ben Simmons scored on a driving lay-up and a putback in the first two minutes to even the ledger at 83-83.

Joel Embiid gave the Sixers their first lead since the opening quarter on free throws, before JJ Redick punctured the tone-changing 8-0 spurt with a lay-up of his own.

In all, the Sixers began the fourth on a 15-4 burst that put them in the driver’s seat.

Brett Brown pointed to offensive execution and Joel Embiid’s rim protection as critical factors in the Sixers’ successful comeback, and their ability to thwart Miami’s late push.

“To win two games on the road in the playoffs in Miami, it is a real statement,” said Brown.

Between Games 3 and 4, the Sixers outscored Miami 59-33 in the fourth quarter, while holding the Heat to 31.0 percent shooting.

Brown, and his players, feel good about the way they’ve been trending in late-game situations.

“We’ve been pretty good defensively in the second half of games for a while now,” said Redick. “I think it’s just part of our identity, just ratcheting it up a little bit, making our adjustments throughout the game and then getting stops in the fourth.”

X-Factors:

• Joel Embiid’s defense went to an even more elite, impactful level in the second half. Following Saturday’s intermission break, his defensive rating was a telling 81.9, and he posted four of his five blocks between the third and fourth quarters. For the game, he contested 15 shots, the most among all players, leaving one teammate particularly impressed.

“It’s funny because before I started playing here, and after I signed, Brett told me there are certain sequences in a game where Joel will say, No, you’re not scoring at the rim,” said JJ Redick. “It’s like a switch goes off and he’s everywhere. I don’t know how he covers as much ground as he does, and he has great timing. It’s incredible.”

• After Miami increased its cushion to 10 points, 83-73, late in the third quarter, Ersan Ilyasova did his part to get the Sixers back on track. He converted an and-1 drive and 3-pointer before the period came to an end. He later tipped in a basket to put the Sixers in front, 96-90, prior to subbing out for the final time. Ilyasova produced eight points, three rebounds, and a plus-16 rating in Saturday’s second half.

“The 3-point shot Ersan Ilyasova hit at the end of the third, and keeping balls alive was significant,” said Brett Brown.

• It’s hard not to admire and respect the time-warp type performances Dwyane Wade has turned in throughout the series. He guided Miami to its victory in Game 2, and, with 12 of his game-high 25 points in Saturday’s fourth quarter, nearly led the Heat to another win. The future Hall of Famer had one stretch where he netted eight points in a row in the final two minutes.

Other Storylines:

Tough Second Quarters

Throughout the hard-fought series between the Sixers and Heat, second quarters have not been for the faint of heart, and Saturday was no exception.

With four and a half minutes to go in the period, there was a four-player pile-up in the paint after the Sixers lost the ball in the lane. Back the other way, the action continued, and things got testy.

Ben Simmons was called for a foul on Goran Dragic, a sequence that also involved Robert Covington making contact with the Slovenian guard. Covington and James Johnson then got tied up by the stanchion of the basket, prompting a crowd of players from both sides to converge.

There was a lengthy stoppage for an officials’ review, and double technicals were called on Covington and Johnson.

Ultimately, the Sixers weathered the physical storm.

“We got to go through this as a group for the first time,” said JJ Redick. “Things happen in the Playoffs that don’t happen during the regular season, and they happen with frequency. It’s Game 4, and by this time, you are annoyed by the other team. I thought we handled it well. With the stakes being what they are, the emotions are going to be high.”

Pushing Miami to the Brink

The last time the Sixers clinched a Playoffs series at home was their opening-round pairing versus Chicago in 2012. With a win Tuesday, they can end Miami’s season, and set a date with either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“We can finish this up in front of our home crowd,” said Robert Covington. “The atmosphere in Philly is going to be ridiculous.”

Quotes of Note:

Dwyane Wade, on the Sixers:

“They’re good. They’re special. They’re a good group. They put the right team together. I’ve said that multiple times. Ultimately, sometimes the Playoffs become too big for certain guys. Some guys don’t know how to match the intensity of the playoffs. They already play to that intense level. They have an edge to them. I think this series has given everyone a bit more of an edge because of the physicality of this series. I give a lot of credit to their point guard and leader, Ben [Simmons]. He does a great job of getting them settled. They’re a very good team. I can’t say anything negative about them at all. So far they’ve been great opponents.”

Joel Embiid, on Game 4’s physicality:

“It feels great. We took care of business. Like I said, I love the physicality. I missed the shots that I was making the other night. I thought I did other things to have an impact, especially defensively. I’m pretty happy about things.”

JJ Redick, on Ben Simmons:

Saturday afternoon was a historic one for Ben Simmons. This fourth-quarter jumper was one of his smoothest moves of the day.

Up Next:

It’ll be back to South Philadelphia and The Center for Game 4 between the Sixers and Miami. The pairing is slated for Tuesday. Tip time will either be 8:00 PM EST or 8:30 PM EST, and be announced in the days ahead, once the outcomes of games in other Playoffs series are determined.