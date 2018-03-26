Game Review | Big Second Half Propels Sixers to Win Over Nuggets

Recap

A day after clinching a postseason spot, the 76ers defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-104 at The Center.

The Sixers ended the first half down four, with the Nuggets up 27-23. The second quarter proved to be similarly close, with neither team being able to maintan a substantial lead. Despite Joel Embiid's 16 first-half points, Denver entered the half with an eight-point, 59-51 lead. The Sixers jumped back ahead in the third quarter, closing out the period with an 85-74 lead. Additionally, the Sixers held an opponent to 15 points or fewer in the third quarter for the fifth time this year. The Sixers' lead expanded in the final frame, behind effective shooting and strong defense.

As a team, the Sixers shot 50.5 percent from the field, and 44.8 percent from three-point range. The Sixers also out-rebounded the Nuggets 63-51.

Joel Embiid and Dario Saric both led the team in scoring with 20 points apiece. Embiid also grabbed 13 rebounds, while Saric added 6 of his own. JJ Redick ended the night with 19 points, 12 of which came by way of three-pointers. Rookie guard Markelle Fultz returned to action against the Nuggets, recording 10 points, while dishing 8 assists coming off the bench.

Head coach Brett Brown discussed the strong second-half performance followign the victory.

"I mean you look at our third quarters lately, we’re coming out of halftime to mean it and it was a 72-45 swing in the second half led by that statement, the third period," Brown said. "Tonight is not really an outlier, it’s been sort of progressive. We understand that nothing matters in our world, we’re really after home-court in the playoffs, we have to play defense."

Will Barton led Denver in scoring, totaling 25 points (8-15 fg). Jamal Murray contributed 17 points of his own, while Paul Milsap added 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Up Next:

Following the win, the Sixers host the New York Knicks Wednesday at 7 p.m. at The Center. The Sixers have won all three meetings against the Knicks this year so far.