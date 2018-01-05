76ers Sign James Young to Two-Way Contract

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 5, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today that the team has signed guard-forward James Young to a two-way contract.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man NBA regular-season roster. As a two-way player for the 76ers, Young will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware 87ers – but, pursuant to the contract signing date, he can spend up to 25 days with the 76ers, not including any time spent with the 76ers following the conclusion of the Sevens’ regular season.

Young has appeared in 20 games this season for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks and ranks ninth in the league with an average of 22.3 points per game. The 6-foot-6 guard-forward has shot .443 from the field and .371 from three-point range, while collecting 5.7 rebounds and dishing out 3.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

Originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Celtics, Young has spent time with Boston and its G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, prior to this season. Over three seasons, he has appeared in 89 NBA games and played 8.4 minutes per contest.

In his lone collegiate season at Kentucky, Young posted averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.4 minutes per game. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 29-11 overall record and an appearance in the 2014 NCAA National Championship. He was one of five players selected to the 2014 NCAA All-Tournament Team after scoring 13.2 points per game across six contests.

Young will wear No. 8 for the 76ers.

