76ers Celebrate MLK Day

The Philadelphia 76ers dedicated their game on MLK Day to honoring and remembering the legacy of Dr. King. In celebration of MLK Day, a special three-part video series aired throughout the arena. The videos included a piece supporting Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s commit to serve initiative, Julius “Dr. J” Erving detailing Dr. King’s impact in Philadelphia and 76ers players sharing the importance of MLK Day.

In celebration of Dr. King’s incredible dedication to community service, the 76ers selected SERVE Philadelphia to receive the New Era Tip of the Cap award. This award is given to volunteers and organizations that positively impact their communities through the tremendous power of volunteering.

SERVE Philadelphia is a volunteer initiative led by City of Philadelphia Director for the Office of Civic Engagement Stephanie Monahon, who accepted the award. SERVE Philadelphia had the opportunity to share information with fans on the concourse on how they can commit to serving this year.

Prior to the game tipping off, Monahon joined members of the 76ers executive team for a panel discussion that focused on three key aspects of Dr. King’s legacy – dedicating to community service, achieving your goals and the importance of mentorship. The discussion featured a diverse group of adults and youth leaders as the inaugural class of youth ambassadors in the 76ers Walk In My Shoes program joined the conversation.

The seven youth ambassadors shared with one another their stories, which represented a wide variety of background, and had the opportunity to ask the panelists questions. One of the youth ambassadors, 16-year-old Pah Shi, was recognized as the Strong Kid of the Game, presented by The Rothenberg Law Firm.

EMBED: https://twitter.com/SIXERSSTRONG/status/952950374264078336

To round out the 76ers celebration on MLK Day, Kerrell Porter presented the official game ball to the referees just before tipoff. Kerrell is an outstanding student at Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia and embodies his legacy by achieving outstanding grades and serving as a role model to her fellow classmates.

Displayed on the concourse was a 16-foot banner featuring Dr. King’s famous question, “What are you doing for others?” Fans were able to write their responses directly on the banner of how they are bettering their communities by serving others.