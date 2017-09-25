Twitter Q&A with P.J. Tucker

Got a question for the newest Rocket PJ Tucker?



Reply with #AskPJTucker & he will answer a few during #RocketsMediaDay! pic.twitter.com/mVZSwLaXzM — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017

My favorite thing about H-Town is the food! - PJ https://t.co/mT4lu5veJY — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017

I am! Looking forward to all the football games. - PJ https://t.co/3cFfp7NuKQ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017

Competing for a championship. I’m excited to get it going. - PJ https://t.co/nb1wSeYELy — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017

No, pineapple should never go on a pizza. - PJ https://t.co/3rGM0HrClU — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017

I’m super excited. It’s good to finally be playing together! - PJ https://t.co/Ob7CO57f1J — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017

My strengths are leadership, toughness and defense. - PJ https://t.co/V02IEHdASz — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017