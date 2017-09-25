Twitter Q&A with P.J. Tucker
Tucker Answers Fan Questions on Media Day
Got a question for the newest Rocket PJ Tucker?— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
Reply with #AskPJTucker & he will answer a few during #RocketsMediaDay! pic.twitter.com/mVZSwLaXzM
My favorite thing about H-Town is the food! - PJ https://t.co/mT4lu5veJY— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
I am! Looking forward to all the football games. - PJ https://t.co/3cFfp7NuKQ— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
Competing for a championship. I’m excited to get it going. - PJ https://t.co/nb1wSeYELy— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
No, pineapple should never go on a pizza. - PJ https://t.co/3rGM0HrClU— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
I’m super excited. It’s good to finally be playing together! - PJ https://t.co/Ob7CO57f1J— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
What??? - PJ https://t.co/RAFyyeS8KT— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
My strengths are leadership, toughness and defense. - PJ https://t.co/V02IEHdASz— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017
S/O to PJ Tucker for stopping by and answering a few questions! #RocketsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/SK3qW2tAcq— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2017