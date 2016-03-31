Street Closures and Parking Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Downtown street closures scheduled for April 1st through April 4th may affect travel and parking for fans planning to attend the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on Sunday, April 3rd at 2:30 p.m.

CLOSURES INCLUDE

La Branch St. will close between Dallas St. and Walker St. (across from Discovery Green).

McKinney St. will close from City Hall (901 Bagby) to Discovery Green from 12-1 p.m. only.

Clay St. will close between Austin St. and La Branch St. (standard for all Rockets home games)

These street closures may affect travel for fans entering through the North end of downtown for Sunday’s Rockets vs. Thunder matchup. Fans are encouraged to enter downtown from the West or South and plan an earlier travel and arrival time to avoid traffic delays.

PARKING MAP

GAME DAY INFO

Sunday, April 3rd

Doors Open: 1 p.m. Tip-Off: 2:30 p.m.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information, visit HoustonToyotaCenter.com, Rockets.com or call (713)-758-7200.